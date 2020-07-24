Greenfield Savings Bank Promotes Prudence Blond

GREENFIELD — Prudence Blond has been promoted to vice president and trust officer at Greenfield Savings Bank. In her new position, Blond, as a client service officer, oversees the administration and tax departments and also works with the Bank’s internal and external auditors.

Blond joined the bank after graduating from Greenfield Community College in 1997 as a teller. In 1999, she was promoted to trust operations associate with responsibility for processing operational work along with administrative assistant tasks of the GSB Trust Department. Over the next 10 years, she began to work directly clients and was promoted to assistant trust officer, then trust officer, then to assistant vice president and trust officer before her new promotion to vice president and trust officer.

After graduating from GCC, she earned a personal trust diploma through the American Bankers Assoc. in 2011 and a general financial services diploma through the Centre for Financial Training. She has continued to take educational classes in administration, personal tax preparation, trust and estate-tax preparation, financial planning, and IRAs. She earned her certified trust and financial advisor (CTFA) designation in 2012 through the Institute of Certified Banks.

Blond is currently serving on the board of directors, personnel committee, and nominating committee at LifePath Inc. (formerly known as Franklin County Home Care Corp.). She is a member of the annual campaign team at Greenfield Community College. She has previously served on the board of trustees, as treasurer, and as Sunday school superintendent at Robbins Memorial Church.