 Legacy Counsellors to Open New Office in Northampton  

EASTHAMPTON — Legacy Counsellors, P.C. announced the opening of a new office location in Northampton, at 32 Masonic St.

The new Northampton office will be by appointment only, with all employees available to meet with clients as needed for any services.

“We’re excited about our new location,” said Michael Gove, J.D., partner, and attorney. “It’s an opportunity to be accessible for our clients and connect with the Northampton community.”

Legacy Counsellors, P.C., with offices in Easthampton, Ludlow, Amherst, Northampton, and Sturbridge, as well as Bloomfield, CT, has attorneys licensed in Massachusetts and Connecticut who provide practical, solutions-oriented guidance to clients in the areas of estate planning and administration, residential and commercial real estate, asset protection, Medicaid planning, guardianships, and conservatorships, family law and mediation, business representation, and more.