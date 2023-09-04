Lenox Art Walk Slated for Sept. 9-10

LENOX — On Saturday and Sunday, Sept 9-10, the town of Lenox will host the 2023 Fall Art Walk. The event is a collaboration with the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, the Lenox Cultural District, and Gordon Fine Arts. The event will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Art Walk is a curated show of artists and artisans who showcase their work throughout downtown Lenox. The artists’ tents will be set up along the Main Street sidewalk and into Lilac Park. A wide range of artists representing various mediums are invited to display their artwork and artisan products over the two-day event. Offerings include paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry, and clothing.

The event, which began in the fall of 2020 in an effort to introduce high-end artists to the residents and visitors of Lenox, has grown to about 50 artists with over 3,000 attendees. There will also be live music performances on Church Street booked by Berkshire Busk as well as food vendors on Main Street. This will be the seventh Art Walk.

“Our goal is to continue merging art and commerce in a beautiful setting like the Berkshires that attracts people who have a great appreciation for what is offered at our shows,” said Sue Gordon of Gordon Fine Arts.