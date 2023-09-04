Springfield Symphony Chorus Announces September Audition Dates

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Symphony Chorus will hold auditions for new members on three September dates at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 34 Jarvis Ave., Holyoke. He dates and times are Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.; and Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 8:15 to 9:30 p.m.

The coming season’s concert schedule will feature the chorus performing with the orchestra at Symphony Hall for Holiday Pops on Saturday, Dec. 9, and for a classical concert, Fantasias, on Saturday, March 9. A small group of treble voices from the chorus will also be part of the second concert of the SSO season, Heavenly!, on Saturday, Nov. 4. There will be a chorus recital on Saturday, May 11 (location to be determined).

Interested singers are asked to email their name, phone number, and email address to chorus President Claire Folini at [email protected]. Those auditioning will be asked to make sure the concerts and rehearsals will work for their schedules. Rehearsals are held every Tuesday evening at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Auditioners are asked to bring a short piece with piano accompaniment to perform, preferably in one of the following languages: Latin, Spanish, Italian, German, French, or Hebrew. English solo pieces are permitted, but pieces in the suggested foreign languages are preferred. Auditioners are also asked to bring a legible piano part for chorus director Nikki Stoia, who will provide accompaniment.

“If you love singing and being part of exciting live performances, possess a basic knowledge of music notation, and would like to work with others who share your passion, consider auditioning for the Springfield Symphony Chorus,” Stoia said. “It’s a great way to meet new people and keep music in your life.”