LiftTruck Parts & Service Launches Fundraiser to Benefit Dakin Humane Society

WEST SPRINGFIELD — LiftTruck Parts & Service Inc., a local, family-owned business, recently launched a fundraiser to benefit the Dakin Humane Society.

For 35 years, LiftTruck has been a family-owned business providing cost effective forklift sales, rentals, parts, and service experience to the Massachusetts, Cape Cod, Connecticut, and Rhode Island areas.

The company invites the community to contribute with monetary donations to Dakin Humane Society through its team fundraising page (click here). Dakin will also be collecting items daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside its Springfield Animal Resource Center. Click here for a list of accepted items. Every dollar raised through LiftTruck’s fundraising page will improve the lives of animals in need and the people who care about them.

“We are so excited to partner with Dakin Humane Society on this event,” said Kara Sotolotto, vice president of LiftTruck Parts & Service. “At any given time, there is usually a dog in our administrative offices greeting our team members; we are a big animal-loving community.”