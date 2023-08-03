Dan Moriarty Named ERC5 Board Member of the Year

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty was named Board Member of the Year at the East of the River Chamber of Commerce (ERC5) 2023 annual breakfast.

“We are grateful for Dan’s strategic vision, leadership, and exceptional service and commitment to the communities we serve, and the board,” said Grace Barone, executive director of the ERC5. “We are thrilled to honor him for his exceptional service and contributions to the chamber and our community.”

Moriarty, who has been a member of the ERC5 board of directors for more than four years, said he was surprised to receive the award.

“I’m incredibly honored to have received this award and grateful to be a part of the ERC5. I am proud to be a member of the board of directors for an organization that strives to bring members and businesses of our community together the way the ERC5 does. I look forward to what the future has in store.”

In addition to the work he does with the ERC5, Moriarty is involved with several other community organizations. He is a strategic council member of Springfield nonprofit I Found Light Against All Odds- Lighthouse Home for Homeless Teen Girls, a board member of the Monson Home for the Aged, and a member of the Links to Libraries board of directors. He also is on the Baystate Health community benefits advisory council, a member of the Monson Free Library finance committee, and co-chair of the Monson Savings Pro-Am. He co-chairs the diversity, equity, and inclusion council of the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. and he serves on the finance committee and as a confirmation teacher at St. Patrick’s Church in Monson. Additionally, he is a former volunteer grant scholarship reviewer for the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts and a past co-chair of the Brightside’s Golf Classic.

At the end of his brief, impromptu acceptance speech, Moriarty shared some inspiring words. “Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you and always try to do your job with love and kindness; that is what truly matters in this world. Every day, I strive to do these things, and I truly believe it helps me be a better person than I was yesterday.”