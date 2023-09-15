Log Cabin, Delaney House, D. Hotel & Spa Announce New Ownership

HOLYOKE — Michael “Mick” Corduff announced that he is stepping into the role of chief operator and executive chef of the Log Cabin, Delaney House, and D. Hotel & Spa, all in Holyoke. He is replacing Peter Rosskothen, who has sold all his shares in the company to Corduff and his new business partner, Frank DeMarinis.

“I am very excited to lead our amazing team, a team that has the best proven hospitality track record in the market,” said Corduff, who is also excited about the opportunity to work with his wife, Dana Corduff, who is joining the D. Hotel management.

Both Peter and Linda Rosskothen will step down from their day-to-day activities within the company. The business focus for Peter will be Delaney’s Market, an independent company with stores in South Hadley, Westfield, Longmeadow, and Wilbraham.

“Both Linda and I have lived an unbelievable dream with this great group of employees and this amazing business, but the time has come to let it flourish further without us,” Rosskothen said. “We consider Mick a brother, and we know that, under his management, the business will only get better.”

Linda and Peter Rosskothen will stay involved in supporting Mick and Dana Corduff, as well as their new partner, in any way needed.

DeMarinis is the president of Sage Engineering & Contracting Inc. in Westfield, and is a local developer, builder, owner, and manager of more than 25 commercial real-estate properties in Massachusetts and Connecticut. He is also the founder and owner of Roots Sports complexes in Westfield and East Longmeadow and Roots Learning Centers.

Corduff and DeMarinis plan to combine their skills to develop and grow the business to new locations.

“Our hotel and spa, restaurant, and event venue are uniquely positioned to continue benefiting from each other, synergies that no other locally owned and run company has in the area,” Corduff said. “I am proud of our brilliant team and look forward to further growing with them.”