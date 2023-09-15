Forest Park Zoo to Host Wine Safari on Oct. 5

SPRINGFIELD — The Zoo in Forest Park invites guests on a trip around the world at Wine Safari on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The fundraiser, which supports the care of the 225-plus animals that live at the zoo, pairs wines from around the world with animals from the same region, allowing guests to ‘travel’ from country to country, sampling the wine and meeting the animals that hail from that area.

While the Zoo is known as a family-friendly institution, this one is just for the adults.

“Wine Safari provides a unique experience for adults and allows them to explore the zoo in a different way than when they visit with their family,” said Gabry Tyson, Development manager at the Zoo in Forest Park. “It’s the perfect excuse to hire a babysitter and enjoy a Thursday night out.”

Guests must be age 21 or older to attend. The $50 ticket includes wine samples from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (while supplies last), hors d’oeuvres, and coffee; animal encounters; and keeper talks from members of the zoo’s animal care and education teams. There will also be a raffle with prizes from the Boston Bruins, Spirit of Springfield, Max Hospitality, and other local businesses and organizations.

“Wine Safari is always so much fun, and is a great way to spend time with your favorite animals while drinking some phenomenal wines from around the world,” said Sarah Tsitso, executive director of the Zoo in Forest Park. “All of the money we raise at Wine Safari supports our animal residents over the winter months, helping us provide food, bedding, heat, vet care, and everything else our animals need while our gates are closed to the public.”

Advance tickets are required to attend, and IDs will be checked at the door. Tickets are limited and are on sale now at www.forestparkzoo.org/winesafari.