Louie Theros Named President, COO of MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Resorts International announced the appointment of Louie Theros as president and chief operating officer of MGM Springfield, where he will oversee the resort’s daily operations and strategic direction, focused on continued employee engagement and community relations. He succeeds Chris Kelley, who recently announced his decision to pursue a new opportunity closer to family on the West Coast.

“We’re thrilled to have Louie leading the charge at MGM Springfield,” said Steve Zanella, president of MGM Resorts Operations. “Louie brings more than 30 years of leadership, legal, and regulatory experience to the property and has a strong vision to continue to drive growth throughout both the city of Springfield and the larger region.”

Theros has been with MGM Resorts since 2015, most recently serving as vice president, legal counsel, and assistant secretary at MGM Grand Detroit. Prior to joining the company, Theros worked in legal private practice, serving as vice president of Detroit-based law firm Butzel Long, following more than 20 years as a lawyer at Dickenson Wright. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan.

“As we begin the new year, I’m excited to continue building on MGM Springfield’s success,” Theros said. “The incredible team at MGM Springfield makes the magic happen for our guests every day, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with them. I’m also eager to jump right in and focus on supporting downtown Springfield’s continued development, while creating even stronger connections across the community.”