Florence Bank Hires Ashley Swett as Manager of Customer Service Center

FLORENCE — Florence Bank recently announced that Ashley Swett has been named manager of the bank’s Customer Service Center at the main office in Florence. In her new role, she will oversee the staff responsible for assisting Florence Bank customers who contact the bank via telephone or email.

Swett has 16 years of industry experience and is a graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies. She holds a certificate in supervision from the Center for Financial Training.

“We are pleased to have someone with Ashley’s skills in this important role, as customer service is a top priority at Florence Bank,” said Matt Garrity, the bank’s president and CEO. “She has a great deal of experience in customer service, and we look forward to her valuable insight as a member of our retail banking team.”

Active in the community, Swett is currently a member of the Holiday Flair in Ware, where she enjoys the annual festival and parade.