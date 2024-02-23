Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll to Keynote Springfield Regional Chamber’s Outlook 2024

SPRINGFIELD — Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will keynote the Springfield Regional Chamber’s premier legislative and economic forecasting event of the year on Friday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taking place at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Outlook brings together business leaders and local, state, and federal policymakers to discuss this year’s economic outlook.

Driscoll made history alongside Gov. Maura Healey as part of the first all-women executive team to lead the state. Her career began as the first female mayor of Salem in 2006, where she transformed the city’s financial landscape, turning deficits into surpluses while revitalizing the downtown, improving schools, and championing inclusive policies. Her collaborative efforts secured significant investments in infrastructure, including a new MBTA station and a leading role in the offshore wind sector.

Her advocacy extends to LGBTQ rights, veterans’ benefits, immigrant rights, and early education, reflecting her commitment to an inclusive community. With a municipal government and law background, she is dedicated to creating a progressive Commonwealth that empowers all its residents.

Along with Driscoll, Outlook will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation President Doug Howgate, and a special message from U.S. Rep. Richard Neal. As an added feature this year, Outlook attendees will enjoy a performance of the national anthem by Todd Angilly, the anthem singer for the Boston Bruins.

“We are thrilled to gather at the MassMutual Center for Outlook 2024 and welcome Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll to our region. This is an exciting opportunity to network with business leaders, learn, and prepare for this year’s economic forecast,” Springfield Regional Chamber President Diana Szynal said. “Our legislative agenda outlines the chamber’s advocacy priorities to strengthen business competitiveness, lower business costs, and build a prosperous future for Greater Springfield. We want to thank Lt. Gov. Driscoll for her participation in this event, along with our generous sponsors who are committed to seeing our community flourish and grow.”

Tickets for Outlook 2024 cost $75 for Springfield Regional Chamber members and $100 for general admission. The registration deadline is March 6. Reserved tables of 10 are available. Click here to register. For additional information, contact Szynal at (413) 755-1309 or [email protected].