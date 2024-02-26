Holyoke Community College Scholarship Deadline Is March 3

HOLYOKE — The deadline to apply for scholarships from the Holyoke Community College Foundation for the 2024-25 academic year is Sunday, March 3.

Each year, the HCC Foundation awards hundreds of scholarships worth more than $300,000 to incoming, current, and transferring HCC students. Many students receive multiple scholarship awards.

Students must be currently enrolled at HCC or have been accepted for the upcoming academic year to be eligible for scholarships, which are awarded through the HCC Foundation, HCC’s nonprofit fundraising corporation.

Applicants need to fill out a single online form to be automatically matched with the scholarships they are most qualified to receive. There are scholarships for new students, current students, and students transferring to other institutions; scholarships based on financial need; scholarships for students in specific majors; scholarships for residents of certain communities; and scholarships that recognize academic achievement.

To make the process of applying easier, HCC opened a Scholarship Resource Center in January on the first floor of the Donahue Building (Room 158). The center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those in need of assistance can drop in any time during office hours to ask questions or to use one of the center’s three computer workstations. They can also schedule appointments to meet with center staffers.

“We’re so excited that we have this beautiful space to help students through the scholarship process,” said Laura Freeman, manager of Stewardship and Donor Relations and Scholarship Resource Center coordinator.

To view scholarship opportunities and begin the application process, visit www.hcc.edu/scholarships.