M.L. Schmitt Golf Tournament Raises $44,000 for Two Organizations

SPRINGFIELD — M.L. Schmitt Inc. hosted a charity golf tournament at Springfield Country Club on Oct. 2 in celebration of its 100th anniversary in business.

Eighty-eight golfers enjoyed an 18-hole scramble under sunny skies and concluded their evening with dinner and a brief presentation. Because of the generosity of its sponsors, M.L. Schmitt’s charity golf tournament raised $44,000. The proceeds were split evenly between the Greater Holyoke YMCA and Baystate Children’s Hospital, which each received a $22,000 donation.

“Being in business for 100 years is a big milestone,” said Peter Coppez, president of M.L. Schmitt. “We wanted our celebration to be an event to give back to our community. We were humbled by our generous sponsors and thrilled to make our donations.”

Jean Pierre Crevier, vice president of M.L. Schmitt, added that “one of the strengths of our company is the relationships that we have forged with both our vending partners and our customers. Without them, this event would not have been successful. We are forever grateful for the support.”

M.L. Schmitt has done work for both the Greater Holyoke YMCA and Baystate Children’s Hospital and wanted to give to both organizations.

“We are so grateful, and so appreciative you thought to donate to the Y,” said Kathy Viens, director of the Greater Holyoke YMCA. “As a not-for-profit, support from companies like this are needed for us to make our programs and activities affordable for all. A donation of this size is truly incredible.”

Mia Goreck, Special Programs & Events coordinator for Baystate Health Foundation, accepted the donation on behalf of Baystate Children’s Hospital. “Baystate Health and the children and families we serve at Baystate Children’s Hospital are thankful for your donation,” she said.