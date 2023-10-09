MCLA’s Education Department to Offer MTEL Preparation Workshops

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Education Department will offer preparation workshops for those considering taking the Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure (MTEL) on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28 and 29.

The workshops will be held in an online, synchronous format, with two sessions each day. The first session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and will cover Communication and Literacy, and the second session, held from 1 to 4 p.m., will focus on Foundations of Reading.

Passing the MTEL is a requirement for teacher licensure in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Each class will focus on a specific test and will be taught by instructors knowledgeable in both the content/skill area and the test. The workshops are open to the community. Register online at lnk.mcla.edu/mtel.