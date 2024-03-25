Margarita Madness Slated for April 4

HADLEY — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce’s signature Margarita Madness event is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Interskate 91 North at Hampshire Mall. TommyCar Auto Group returns as the presenting sponsor, and Brick & Mortar Realty returns as supporting sponsor.

Margarita Madness will convene more than 150 local businesses, drawing nearly 500 attendees from across the region. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Cooley Dickinson Hospital Emergency Department.

“The teams at Hampshire Mall, Interskate 91N, and TommyCar Auto Group continue to be exceptionally generous, and we cannot wait to bring our Amherst Area businesses together. It’s an opportunity to highlight our local businesses and create community at the same time,” said Youssef Fadel, committee chair. “Leave your skates at home, please. There will be many activities and opportunities to network, but skating will not be one of them.”

The Amherst Area challengers who will compete for this year’s fan favorite or best margarita are (those designated with an asterisk are also providing food tastings): Amherst Innovative Living LLC; Arizona Pizza*; Better Together Dog Rescue; Bub’s BBQ; Encharter Insurance LLC; Garcia’s Restaurant*; Greenfield Savings Bank; the Hangar Bar and Grill*; Johnny’s Tavern*; Jones Group Realtors/William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance; Legacy Counsellors; Loophole Brewing; MiTierra; the Nathan Agencies/Amherst Insurance; New England Promotional Marketing; Protocol; PiNZ Bowl; Texas Roadhouse*; TommyCar Auto Group; UMassFive College Federal Credit Union; Wagging Tails Pet Resort Inc.; and 30Boltwood.

Not mad about margaritas? There is something for everyone at Margarita Madness, including hosted water stations, beer and tequila tastings, and some sober sips with margarita mocktails. Tickets are $35 per person when purchased in advance at amherstarea.com.