Mark Kempic to Assume Role of President at Columbia Gas of Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH — Mark Kempic will assume the role of president of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts on May 1. The role of president is in addition to his current role as chief operating officer of Columbia Gas, which he has held since January 2019.

From September 2018 to January 2019, Kempic was a key part of the leadership team for the Greater Lawrence recovery efforts. Since January, he has led the team focused on restoring the communities of Andover, Lawrence, and North Andover, including overseeing the introduction of the Columbia Gas Equipment Repair Plan, the Heating Equipment Replacement Program, and the private-property restoration work that is currently underway.

“Since September, Mark has been dedicated to helping our customers in Massachusetts as we restore these communities and rebuild trust — not just in the Merrimack Valley, but statewide,” said Pablo Vegas, executive vice president and president of Gas Utilities at NiSource Inc. “As Mark begins his new role, he is supported by a strong and capable team that is dedicated to supporting our customers.”

In his role as president and chief operating officer, Kempic will continue to focus on improvements to statewide infrastructure and implementation of a number of safety enhancements for the company’s infrastructure and operations, as well as phase-two restoration efforts. He will also focus heavily on community engagement, including planned partnerships with local schools for efforts such as career days and other STEM education programs.

Kempic first started with Columbia Gas 40 years ago. His experience in the energy industry includes roles in information technology, engineering, gas supply, corporate planning, and legal and regulatory policy. Prior to his assistance in the Merrimack Valley, Mark served as NiSource’s chief transformation officer, responsible for enhancing efforts to integrate processes and technology across the company’s seven-state footprint. He also previously served as president of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and Columbia Gas of Maryland.

He holds a law degree from Capital University School of Law, a bachelor’s degree in computer and information science from the University of Pittsburgh, and an associate degree in solar heating and cooling engineering from Pennsylvania State University. He has been licensed to practice law in four states, including Massachusetts.