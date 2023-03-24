Market Mentors Promotes Megan Wehbe, Kevin Jack

SPRINGFIELD — Market Mentors, the region’s largest marketing, advertising, and public-relations agency, announced the promotions of two of its employees. Megan Wehbe was promoted from account executive to senior account executive/strategic planner, and Kevin Jack was promoted from digital marketing specialist to senior digital specialist.

“In the two years Megan has been with Market Mentors, she has become an integral part of our team,” said Michelle Abdow, the agency’s president. “Most recently, she reinvented our client planning process, lending her strategic skills to build our business and the business of both existing and new accounts. In her expanded role, she will continue to counsel the team in strategic planning to strengthen and grow the agency’s skills in this area.”

Abdow continued, “since Kevin joined our team two years ago, he has become the driving force behind many successful digital strategies and campaigns. In his growing role, he will continue to expand our expertise and advise the digital department in campaign strategies and tactical implementation to further broaden our agency’s digital capabilities and services.”

Wehbe, a graduate of Grand Valley State University in Michigan, has more than a decade of experience in new-business development and account management, including long-range planning, strategizing, and executing client projects and campaigns. With previous experience working on accounts for USAA and Audi, she now lends her expertise to a wide variety of clients at Market Mentors.

A graduate of Temple University in Pennsylvania and holding Google Ads and Analytics certifications, Jack plans, executes, optimizes, and reports on digital marketing campaigns for clients across a gamut of industries, including healthcare, banking and finance, retail, manufacturing, and more.

“Adept at managing complex clients and proactively seeking solutions and improvements to grow their businesses, Megan has consistently proven her skills in her account executive role,” said Pamela Soisson, chief operating officer. “She advocates for the client and the agency in balance and pushes both to elevate their game. She has earned the respect of clients and colleagues alike.”

About Jack, Soisson noted that, “regardless of the complexity of the task at hand, Kevin regularly demonstrates his skills and adaptiveness as a digital marketing specialist. He is adept at balancing campaign efficacy and industry best practices and is not afraid to think outside of the box and push the boundaries for new technologies.”