Marriott Brand Restored on Downtown Springfield Hotel 

SPRINGFIELD — The Marriott brand has been restored to a downtown Springfield hotel in preparation for a planned September opening. 

The Marriott ‘M’ logo was attached to the Tower Square Hotel this week, a milestone in a nearly four-year-long effort to restore a brand name that was lost in 2017. 

Extensive renovations of the property, projected to cost $40 million, are ongoing, with a grand reopening planned for this fall. 

The new Marriott will have 266 rooms. 

