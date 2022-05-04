Dropkick Murphys to Headline Opening Day of the Big E 

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Dropkick Murphys, one of America’s most celebrated Celtic punk bands, is headed to The Big E Arena on Sept. 16. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., exclusively at TheBigE.com. Concert tickets include admission to The Big E.

Dropkick Murphys remain Boston’s rock ‘n’ roll underdogs turned champions. Since 1996, the band has created the kind of music that’s meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period or ninth inning of a comeback rally.

The band’s latest album, Turn Up That Dial (2021), released via Dropkick Murphys’ own Born & Bred Records, is its 10th studio album and fourth consecutive Billboard Top 10 album debut, joining 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory (2017), Signed and Sealed in Blood (2013) and Going Out In Style (2011). Dropkick Murphys recently released a digital-only expanded edition of their Turn Up That Dial album, available in both stereo and 3-dimensional Dolby Atmos mixes. The expanded album features three bonus tracks including “We Shall Overcome” and the previously released B-sides, the cover songs “James Connolly” (by Larry Kirwan) and “The Bonny” (by Gerry Cinnamon).

The band’s celebrated discography also includes gold-selling album The Warrior’s Code (2005), featuring the near double platinum classic “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.”

For more information on Dropkick Murphys at The Big E Arena, sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer, visit TheBigE.com.