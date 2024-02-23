Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services Announces New Board Members

SPRINGFIELD — Rose Colon, chair of the board of directors of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services (MLKFS), announced the addition of the following new board members: William Davila, Byron Jones, Rania Kfuri, Dr. Yolanda Marrow, Awildo Morales, and Kimberly Robinson Williams, who will fill the Dora D. Robinson legacy board seat.

“The mission of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services is profound and sometimes, given the rising needs of our community, a challenging one,” noted Shannon Rudder, president and CEO. “We are grateful for the time and expertise that our new board members — indeed, all our board members — offer us as we ensure the transformational work of MLK Family Services and the ultimate dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. of creating a thriving, beloved community right here in our region.”

Davila is vice president of Diversion, Shelter & Housing for the Center for Human Development Inc. in Springfield, as well as a licensed independent clinical social worker in Massachusetts and a licensed clinical social worker in Connecticut.

Jones is a digital strategist and government contractor for the International Trade Assoc. (ITA) through Platinum Technologies (PT78) and has 19 years of business and digital strategy experience.

Kfuri is a Philanthropy officer at the Baystate Health Foundation and has more than 20 years of development and related experience.

Marrow is a pediatric trauma and Acute Care Surgery program manager at Baystate Medical Center and has 31 years of healthcare experience.

Morales is a branch manager and Retail Banking and Security officer for Monson Savings Bank and has over 12 years of financial-services experience.

Williams is Managing Partner of FDR & Associates LLC, which offers engagement with companies, organizations, and individuals committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). She has more than 27 years of experience working in HR, development, alumni relations, and DEI positions.

Other members of the MLKFS board of directors include board chair Rose Colon (board chair), Maurice Powe (vice chair), Darren James (treasurer), Siobhan Spruill (clerk), Eddie Corbin, Dr. Mia Chandler, Joyce Davis, Bobby Hartsfield, Calvin Hill, Jacquelyn Lee-Washington, Damon Slocumb, Dr. Allison Sullivan, and Jeffrey Sullivan (chair emeritus).