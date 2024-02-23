Advantage Truck Group Honors Gerry Avery with Pete DePina Legacy Award

WESTFIELD — Advantage Truck Group (ATG) named its 2023 Pete DePina Legacy Award winners for Massachusetts, recognizing one individual from each of its locations in Raynham, Shrewsbury, and Westfield for making an impact on their fellow employees, customers, and the company. Gerry Avery received the legacy award for ATG’s Westfield facility.

“Gerry is a professional who shows pride and initiative in everything he does and demonstrates a positive attitude that uplifts everyone around him,” ATG President and CEO Kevin Holmes said. “He is a pivotal part of our network, and his expertise and management contribute to the professional and immaculate facility and grounds at our Westfield dealership.”

The highest recognition that an ATG team member can receive, this annual award was created as a memorial to ATG employee Napoleon “Pete” DePina and honors an individual at each ATG location in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont who most embodies the values and qualities DePina was known for, including integrity and a quiet leadership grounded in humility, generosity, and selfless service to others.

“Our ability to provide the best service experience for our customers reflects the dedication and contributions of our team members,” Holmes said. “This award helps us honor those who go beyond expectations and whose efforts and attitude, like Pete’s, elevate the quality of service across our network and make a positive impact on the people around them.”

Employees were nominated by their peers for the award, and a winner was selected from each of ATG’s eight locations. Winners were presented with a monetary award that they will continue to receive as part of their profit-sharing bonus each year throughout their employment with the company.