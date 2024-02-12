Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services Receives $50,000 Grant

SPRINGFIELD — Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services (MLFKS) received a $50,000 grant from the MassMutual Foundation as part of MassMutual’s inaugural Economic Equity Grant program, a collaboration of the MassMutual Foundation with MassMutual’s employee business resource groups (BRGs), which serve as an integral component of the organization’s DEI strategy. MLKFS is one of eight organizations to receive a grant.

“We currently operate the fourth-largest food pantry in the region with very little financial support while our community’s needs continue to grow,” said Shannon Rudder, president and CEO of MLKFS. “In addition to addressing food insecurity, we are also dedicated to enhancing our youth STEAM-based educational programs. This grant will assist us in both endeavors; we are extremely grateful to the MassMutual Foundation for their steady support.”

MassMutual’s employee BRGs support initiatives that drive organizational results; increase employee engagement; and foster awareness, respect, and inclusion within the workplace. More than one-third of MassMutual’s employees participate in its eight BRGs, representing Black/African-American, Asian, and Hispanic/Latino/Latinx communities; members of the LGBTQ+ community; individuals with disabilities and their caregivers; members of the armed forces, veterans, and military family members; young professionals; and women.

“We are stronger when we come together as a community. This is true internally as well. Working with our MassMutual BRG colleagues, we selected grant recipients that align the individual BRGs’ philanthropic interests with the MassMutual Foundation’s mission of building financial resiliency,” said Dennis Duquette, head of MassMutual Community Responsibility and president of the MassMutual Foundation. “Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services’ food pantry addresses a critical need for families struggling to make ends meet, and we are proud to help them expand their impact.”