Mary Ann’s Dance and More Owner Announces Retirement

EASTHAMPTON — Mary Ann Hanlon, owner of Mary Ann’s Dance and More, a dance apparel and supply store located at 163B Northampton St., Easthampton, has announced her retirement.

“After 15 years, and with mixed emotions, I announce my retirement. I cannot express how much fun I have had working with dancers from Western Massachusetts and beyond. It has been so rewarding watching everyone grow and perfect their craft over the years. Working with studio owners and dance teachers has been a pleasure to ensure that their dancers had the proper attire for class, competition, and recital.

“This decision did not come lightly,” she added. “I have enjoyed making connections in the dance world, but it is time for me to put my focus elsewhere. I cannot thank everyone enough for their support — personally and professionally — over the last 15 years.”

The retirement sale concludes on Sept. 30. Apparel, shoes, gift items, and bags are 50% off with some restrictions (limited to in-stock items only; no special orders). During the retirement sale, store fixtures will also be for sale.

Opened since 2007, Mary Ann’s Dance and More offers customers dance supplies, including apparel and accessories, as well as novelty and gift items. The store has been a consistent sponsor of various local organizations. It was featured in the national dance retailer magazine Dance Retailer News, as a Retailer Spotlight twice on Mass Appeal on WWLP TV22, and in “Lifestyle/Balance Act” in Retail Minded.