Mary Cate Mannion Named Keynote Presenter at NEFMA Awards Show

SPRINGFIELD — The New England Financial Marketing Assoc. (NEFMA) announced that Mary Cate Mannion, a digital PR analyst for Garvey Communication Associates Inc. and producer for New England Corporate Video, will be the keynote presenter for its upcoming virtual Awards Show on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will also feature the winners of awards for the most creative, innovative, and successful campaigns across several different financial-services categories.

Mannion’s presentation, “What’s Old Is New: How the Age-old Art of Storytelling Will Set Your Existing Media Channels on Fire,” will explain how brands can generate meaningful and measurable engagement while shedding all that extra budget weight of meaningless and empty impressions. Included in her presentation will be best-practice examples from HarborOne Bank, Mascoma Bank, Monson Savings Bank, Needham Bank, and PeoplesBank.

An award-winning former anchor and reporter, Mannion has interviewed hundreds of business people and watched many fail their own interest because of an inability to tell their own truthful and meaningful story.

“Meaningful stories break through the clutter, and I was rewarded for helping tell them,” she suggested recently. “Now that I am behind the camera, I want to help businesses tell their story because it truly is the new elixir of engagement — and in a digital world, nothing matters more than engagement, the marketing superfood of 2022.”

Mannion has worked in the Holyoke-Springfield DMA as an anchor/reporter for ABC, CBS, and FOX News affiliates; in Bismarck, N.D. as an anchor/reporter for an NBC News affiliate; and in Portland, Maine as a reporter for an ABC News affiliate. She won a Broadcaster’s Award for her work and was nominated for two Midwest Emmy Awards.

She is a graduate of Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. She is also currently a board member of the Willie Ross School for the Deaf and a member of Women in Film & Video New England.