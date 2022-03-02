Mary Hurley Will Not Seek Re-election to Governor’s Council in 2022 Election

SPRINGFIELD — Mary Hurley, governor’s councilor for the 8th District since 2017, announced that she will not run for a fourth term.

A lifelong resident of Western Mass. whose former positions include mayor of Springfield and District Court justice, Hurley issued a statement reflecting on her three decades in public service:

“Not everyone can say they had a wonderful life. Some say there is an old Chinese curse that says, ‘may you have an interesting life.’ I’ve been fortunate enough to have both. I have had great support from my family, who have been with me through every election and there for me through the good times and bad in my personal life.

“I have been lucky enough to have had great friends all throughout my life from grammar school through law school, and in my professional life from attorney to mayor to judge — and now as governor’s councilor for Western Massachusetts. Working with Charlie Baker and Karyn Polito and my colleagues on the Governor’s Council has been an amazing experience.

“In 2014, when I retired from the District Court judgeship, I thought I was done with work. However, I knew firsthand how short we were in judicial positions: eight in the District Court, three in Probate Court, three in Juvenile Court, and three in Superior Court. This meant people were not having their day in court in a timely way. As Martin Luther King said, ‘justice delayed is justice denied.’ That is when I decided to run for Governor’s Council to do something about that. In the first three years, I was able to get over 20 new judges and clerks.

“For those of you who don’t know what the Governor’s Council does, in short, we vote to approve the governors’ nominations for judgeships and clerkships, which are lifetime positions, as well as parole board members, Department of Industrial Accident judges, and other administrative quasi-judicial positions. It is critical that we get it right.

“It has been an honor to serve in such a meaningful position alongside some extraordinary colleagues. Now in my third term, I find that I believe the time has come for me to give someone else the opportunity to serve Western Massachusetts as their governor’s councilor. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for a fourth term.

“It is my hope that there are great, qualified candidates who are interested in running for the position. As the election unfolds, I may endorse someone who I feel will do the best job and has the best qualifications to serve our region. Last but certainly not least, I want to thank the people of Springfield and all of Western Massachusetts who placed their faith and trust in me when they voted for me as city councilor, mayor, and governor’s councilor. My almost 30 years in public service gave me a wonderful and interesting life, which I greatly appreciate. Thank you.”