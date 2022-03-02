Western New England University to Host Undergraduate Open House on March 5

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University will host high-school students and their parents at an open house on Saturday, March 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting in the University Commons. The event is free, but registration in advance is requested. Visit wne.edu/openhouse or call (413) 782-1321 to register.

This undergraduate open house is intended for all prospective students, regardless of their year in high school. It is an opportunity to come to campus to get a sense of the university’s warm and engaging community, while learning about the wide variety of academic programs and emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration.

Students and parents will have the chance to tour the campus and a first-year residence hall, meet current students, get a general overview of the admissions and financial-aid process, and have academic questions answered. The day concludes with an exhibit hall where students can gather more information on student clubs and activities, the honors programs, and athletics, as well as hear from the Career Development Center regarding the varied internship and career opportunities students are receiving.