Valley Photo Center to Hold Reception, Silent Auction on Jan. 21

SPRINGFIELD — Valley Photo Center will hold a reception and silent auction at its gallery located on the upper level of Tower Square, 1500 Main St., Springfield, on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission to the reception and silent auction is free and open to the public.

The reception will be for the closing of Ed Cohen’s exhibit, “Springfield Mosaic.” There will also be a silent auction of Valley Photo Center surplus equipment, including professional studio lighting, light stands, and other equipment. All bids for the auction will start at only $1, so it will be an opportunity for photographers to pick up some photographic and non-photographic equipment at bargain prices.

The Valley Photo Center (VPC) is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to educate its members and the public about the art and science of photography to bring about a greater appreciation for photography. The proceeds of the auction will help fund the center’s projects. Membership and more information about the exhibit and the VPC are available at www.thevalleyphotocenter.com.