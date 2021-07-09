MassDevelopment Announces Funding Through Real Estate Technical Assistance Program

BOSTON — MassDevelopment announced the availability of funding through its Real Estate Technical Assistance Program to help communities address site-specific and district-wide economic-development challenges.

Under this program, through a combination of in-house expertise and contracts with consultants, MassDevelopment works with municipal officials, planners, local stakeholders, and others to address priority planning and development projects through creative solutions and clear, implementable action steps. Awards will range from approximately $5,000 to $50,000 and can support public surplus property reuse, including feasibility analyses and RFP/Q development, and the implementation of local district-management tools such as Business Improvement Districts and District Improvement Financing.

“MassDevelopment’s Real Estate Technical Assistance program is a valuable resource for helping cities and towns throughout Massachusetts address challenges unique to their community,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s board of directors. “The Baker-Polito administration encourages local partners to apply for this targeted assistance as they consider and tackle their economic-development goals.”

The full request for proposals is available at massdevelopment.com/technicalassistance. Responses are due by Aug. 6.

“Every community has that one parcel, district, or neighborhood that has the potential for more,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said. “Using the expertise of MassDevelopment’s in-house staff as well as top-tier consultants, our Real Estate Technical Assistance program can help cities and towns across the Commonwealth take on challenging planning and development projects to more fully leverage their assets.”