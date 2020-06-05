Max Scherff Appointed General Manager of the Red Lion Inn

STOCKBRIDGE — Max Scherff has been appointed general manager at the Red Lion Inn. He will oversee the historic hotel’s operational strategy to ensure execution of Main Street Hospitality’s quality standards of service and hospitality.

As general manager, Scherff will be responsible for creating and maintaining a customer-driven hotel. He will also oversee and inspire employees to meet and exceed guest expectations by consistent delivery of both product quality and service excellence. Additional responsibilities include collaborating with Main Street’s vice president of Operations and director of Finance on budget concepts for the entire property.

“It is a great pleasure to have Max Scherff take the helm of the Red Lion Inn,” said Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality. “With 20 years of leadership experience across the hospitality industry, he brings well-rounded knowledge, a lead-by-example philosophy, and enthusiastic attitude for hospitality.”

Prior to his new role at the Red Lion Inn, Scherff worked at Canyon Ranch in Lenox. While there, he served as hotel director and, before that, food and beverage director. Additional experience includes roles as assistant food and beverage director/director of banquets at the Omni Shoreham in Washington, D.C., and assistant food and beverage director at the Omni William Penn in Pittsburgh. Before heading to the East Coast, Scherff worked in San Francisco, holding leadership roles at the Palace Hotel and the Fairmont, where he was named employee of the year in 2011.