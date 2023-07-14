Max Tavern Announces Fourth Max on Monday Networking Event

SPRINGFIELD — Max Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame announced its fourth Max on Monday networking event, set for Aug. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other professionals while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar will be available for beverages. Max on Monday is an ideal opportunity for those who have been working remotely to reconnect with their colleagues and find inspiration in the company of others.

Each Max on Monday event will feature a selection of local businesses. In August, the sponsored businesses will include M&T Bank, Fitzgerald Law, Conklin Office Furniture, and Hillside Dermatology. Representatives from these businesses will network and share information about their organizations. A local charity is also featured. The Aug. 7 event will spotlight the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The event will also showcase a local artist.

For more information about Max on Monday or to register to attend, RSVP to AnnMarie Harding at (413) 244-4055 or [email protected].