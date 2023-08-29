Maybury Material Handling, Community Action Pioneer Valley Win HNE Well Worth It Award

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England has awarded Maybury Material Handling of East Longmeadow and Community Action Pioneer Valley of Greenfield its Well Worth It Award, Gold designation, for outstanding employee-wellness programs.

Maybury Material Handling provides industrial products and services to manufacturing, distribution, and warehousing customers. Community Action Pioneer Valley is a not-for-profit that helps those with low incomes achieve economic stability and security, and works to build communities in which all people can thrive.

Both employers demonstrated their responsibility to the health and well-being of their employees by encouraging them to use Health New England’s suite of health and wellness services. These include its Healthy Choices Rewards Program that offers monetary rewards for healthy activities, such as joining a gym, nutrition counseling, smoking cessation, and more.

“Creating a culture in which employees are encouraged and empowered to use their wellness programs can be critical to improving their health, and thus the health of the business,” said Richard Swift, president and CEO of Health New England. “Maybury Material Handling and Community Action Pioneer Valley are among the best at recognizing this and taking steps to help their employees reach their best overall health. We are pleased to recognize their dedication with this Well Worth It Award Gold designation.”

Will Maybury, chief financial officer of Maybury Material Handling, added that “we are so proud to receive this award from Health New England. It is a testament to our commitment to helping our employees reach their best possible health, both mentally and physically. A healthy team is critical to offering our customers best-in-class service.”

Jess Thompson, associate director of Community Engagement at Community Action Pioneer Valley, noted that “the health of our employee team is tantamount to our ability to help others. We see the impact every day of health challenges on our communities. It is important to us to do everything we can to help our employees be as healthy as possible, and Health New England’s programs help us do that. We are honored to be recognized for this work.”

Health New England also awarded Well Worth It Awards in the Silver designation to Scantic Valley Regional Health Trust and PeoplesBank, and in the Bronze designation to Springfield Area Transit Co. Inc./Pioneer Valley Transit Authority.

Well Worth It Award winners will be honored at a luncheon on Oct. 5 at the Sheraton Springfield.