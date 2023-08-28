The Stubblebine Co., JLL Announce Sale of Westfield Property to ERD Metal Inc.

WESTFIELD — The Stubblebine Co./CORFAC International and JLL announced the sale of 323 Lockhouse Road, Westfield to ERD Metal Inc. for $14.5 million. The property consists of a 229,867-square-foot industrial building on 26.09 acres. Situated two miles from I-90 and seven miles from I-91, the property is located adjacent to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport.

“The Stubblebine Company team is pleased that ERD Metal Inc. has chosen Westfield as the home base for its new manufacturing facility,” said David Berman, advisor at the Stubblebine Company. “This location is highly strategic and offers access to a very strong Western Massachusetts labor market. It was a pleasure working with the ERD team, and we look forward to their continued success.”

Erdoganlar Aluminum (ERD Metal Inc.) was established in 1987 in Istanbul, Turkey as a family-owned aluminum-extrusion company. Its vision is to fulfill the needs of its partners by offering a wide range of products and services, including custom fabrications, plastic injection, aluminum casting, custom aluminum extrusions, custom packaging, and more.

Established in 1987, the Stubblebine Co./COFAC International specializes in selling and leasing large industrial investment properties and adaptive reuse sites throughout New England.