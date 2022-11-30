Mayflower Marathon Raises More Than $180,000 in Food and Cash Donations

SPRINGFIELD — For the 29th consecutive year, Rock 102 hosted its annual Mayflower Marathon food drive to benefit Springfield’s Open Pantry. This year, the tradition found a new home at MGM Springfield for the three days leading up to Thanksgiving. Bax & Nagle broadcast for 52 hours while collecting non-perishable food donations for Open Pantry.

As the Open Pantry continues to see growing demand for its services, the need for donations of non-perishable food items is constant. The outpouring of support from local residents and businesses (including Capitol Moving and Storage, Xfinity, Camping World of West Hatfield, 413 Dumpsters, and many more) was unprecedented this year and helped to fill more than three 53-foot tractor-trailer trucks and raise more than $174,000 in food and cash donations at MGM Springfield.

Additionally, the Springfield Thunderbirds hosted its first annual Mayflower Marathon Night on Nov. 23. The team raffled off custom Bax & Nagle Thunderbirds jerseys and custom signed cornhole boards. As a result, the Springfield Thunderbirds Foundation announced a donation of $10,500 in both cash and food donations to the Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon.

“The Thunderbirds organization is beyond proud of the generosity shown by our players, fans, and the Greater Springfield community as a whole,” Thunderbirds Managing Partner Paul Picknelly said. “We are grateful to our partners at Rock 102 and MGM Springfield for their support, and we look forward to many more years of impactful philanthropy through the Mayflower Marathon.”