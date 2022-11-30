Freedom Credit Union Announces Two Hires in Enfield Loan-production Office

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union recently announced the hiring of two staff members for its new loan-production office at 115 Elm Street in Enfield, Conn.: Jackson Findlay, mortgage loan originator, and John Santaniello, assistant vice president of Member Business Lending.

“We are excited to have Jackson and John join our team to serve our members in Connecticut,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “We could not have two better people representing us at our first location across state lines.”

Findlay will be responsible for helping guide members through mortgage loan options, preparing and submitting mortgage loan applications, and working with prospective homebuyers throughout the process of obtaining a mortgage loan. A graduate of Newbury College with a bachelor’s degree in international business and Elms College with an MBA, he previously served as a virtual mortgage officer with another financial institution.

Santaniello will work with businesses seeking loans, including term, Small Business Administration, commercial real estate, and commercial vehicle loans. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He previously worked at another financial institution in Connecticut as assistant vice president of Commercial Lending.

In 2020, Freedom expanded its charter from people who live, work, or attend school and their families in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties in Massachusetts, to also include people in Hartford and Tolland counties in Connecticut.