MCLA to Host Tour, Information Session for the College of Saint Rose

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA has expressed support and encouragement to the College of Saint Rose students, family, and community.

“We are saddened by the news of Saint Rose’s closure and offer support and care for their students as they navigate their next steps,” MCLA President James Birge said.

For students who may have questions about their educational options, MCLA will host a tour & information session on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Those that can’t attend can email [email protected] to schedule another time to visit.

“As the official teach-out partner for the closure of Southern Vermont College, MCLA has a successful track record and is committed to providing Saint Rose students with a pathway to ensure equitable and optimal transfer of credits to MCLA,” Birge added.

MCLA will provide an expedited transfer process, providing an admission decision within 48 to 72 hours of receiving a completed online application and all necessary supporting documents. MCLA will accept all currently matriculated students who are in good academic and judicial standing at the College of Saint Rose. Reduced tuition rates and campus housing will be offered to Saint Rose students as well.