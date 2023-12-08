Scenes from the 2023 Women of Impact Event

Special Coverage Women of Impact 2023

BusinessWest has long recognized the contributions of women within the business community, and created the Women of Impact program in 2018 to further honor women who have the drive and ability to move the needle in their own business, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community, and are sought as respected advisors and mentors within their field of influence.

The nine stories below demonstrate that idea many times over. They detail not only what these women do for a living, but what they’ve done with their lives — specifically, how they’ve become innovators in their fields, leaders within the community, advocates for people in need, and, most importantly, inspirations to all those around them. The class of 2023 features:

• Fredrika Ballard, president of Aero Design Aircraft Services and Fly Lugu Flight Training

• Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group

• Arlyana Dalce-Bowie, CEO of Moms in Power

• Sandra Doran, president of Bay Path University

 

• Dr. Khama Ennis, founder of Faces of Medicine and Intentional Health, LLC

• Dawn Forbes DiStefano, president and CEO of Square One

• Amy Jamrog, CEO, of the Jamrog Group

• Michelle Theroux, CEO of Berkshire Hills Music Academy

• Lisa Zarcone, author, speaker, and child and mental-health advocate

 

