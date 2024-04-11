Meltdown Family Music and Book Fest Returns to Greenfield on April 13

GREENFIELD — Award-winning authors and musicians, puppetry, circus performances on an outdoor stage, and hours of fun for all ages are among the offerings at Meltdown: the River’s Family Music and Book Bash, which returns for the second year to Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center and the common in downtown Greenfield on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meltdown is free for all to attend and features music from the Rockin’ Puppies, the Deedle Deedle Dees, and Marsha and the Positrons; readings from locally and nationally recognized storytellers like Mk Smith Despres, Molly B. Burnham, Kaliis Smith, and Hannah Moushabeck; crafting workshops by Annaleah Moon Studios; a book fair with the Imaginary Bookshop; and gymnasts from SHOW Circus Studio performing on Court Square all day.

“We’re thrilled to be presenting Meltdown to the community in the heart of downtown Greenfield,” said Stefan Ward-Wheten, Promotions director at Northampton Radio. “Meltdown is a fun day out for families with young children, with music, games, acrobatics, book readings, and even live birds of prey with Tom Ricardi’s Rehabilitation Center.”

Meltdown will take place both inside at Hawks & Reed and outside on Court Square and the Greenfield common. Local food will be available from Mohawk Falafel and Shawarma, Vegan Pizza Land, and Cocina Lupita, with frozen treats by Bart’s Ice Cream and Crooked Stick Pops. Meltdown is presented by WRSI 93.9 the River.

For more information, including a lineup of performers and activities, visit www.rivermeltdown.com or wrsi.com.