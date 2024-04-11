United Way of Pioneer Valley to Host Board-readiness Series

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley is introducing a learning component as part of its OnBoard board-readiness and matching program. Titled “Board Basics,” this learning component will serve as an on-ramp to the popular annual board-matching event held each winter.

The initiative will kick off with “So You Think You Want to Join a Board?” — a three-part series geared toward individuals considering board-level volunteer opportunities. Through a conversational style of presentations by highly experienced nonprofit mentors in Western Mass., attendees will have the opportunity to learn, ask questions, network, and receive resources and tools to help them determine if board service is a good fit.

Part one of “So You Think You Want to Join a Board?” will be facilitated by Shannon Mumblo, president of Shannon Mumblo Consulting Inc., who will review the unique role nonprofits play in the community ecosystem and what potential volunteers should be aware of as board members. This breakfast event will be held on Wednesday, May 8 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the TD Bank conference room at 1441 Main St., Springfield.

Part two of “So You Think You Want to Join a Board?” will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and will be facilitated by National Federation of Community Broadcasters CEO Rima Dael, who will provide participants with an understanding of board service as it relates to governance, fundraising, and basic financial oversight.

The final event in the series will take place the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 9, and will be led by Sarah Tanner, a partner with Financial Development Agency, who will guide attendees in understanding what questions they need to ask nonprofits in order to determine a fit.

All three of the learning sessions are free and will culminate in the OnBoard matching event on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 12.