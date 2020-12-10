Mercedes-Benz Partners with Springfield Museums on Holiday ‘Beep & Greet’

SPRINGFIELD — The holiday season may look and feel a little different this year, but Springfield Museums have teamed up with Mercedes-Benz of Springfield to spread some holiday cheer with a family-fun “Beep & Greet” drive-thru experience.

“Peter and I know it might be difficult for families to see Santa this year. We hope this event hosted by the Springfield Museums adds a little more holiday cheer to the season for us all,” said Michelle Wirth, who co-owns Mercedes-Benz of Springfield with husband Peter Wirth.

The Beep & Greet will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Springfield Museums, and is an opportunity for families in cars to wave from a social distance to the Grinch and Santa.

“We figure this is an excellent way to share Grinchy joy while also keeping safe,” said Jenny Powers, Family Engagement coordinator for Springfield Museums.

Each family receives one free book per car and one Grinch-themed craft per child. Children will also have an opportunity to drop off a letter to Santa and check with his elves to see if they are on the infamous ‘naughty or nice’ list. Springfield Museums are offering in-person “Grinchmas” programming throughout December, as well as the holiday exhibit “Gingerbread in Wonderland.”