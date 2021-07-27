Meyers Brothers Kalicka Announces Passing of James Barrett

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) will close its offices on Monday, Aug. 2 in honor of its former managing partner, James Barrett.

“With heavy hearts, we share that our friend and colleague, Jim Barrett, lost his battle with cancer and passed away on July 23,” the firm said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the lives he touched. Our offices will be closed on Monday, August 2 to allow the MBK family to honor Jim’s memory and attend his service.”

Barrett had a successful career in public accounting following his service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western New England College and his master of taxation degree from Florida International College. He was licensed as a certified public accountant in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Florida; served on the board of directors for CPAmerica; and was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Legion, and the National Rifle Assoc. In 2008, he was appointed managing partner of MBK and served in that position until his health required him to step down in the spring of 2020.

“As our managing partner, Jim guided MBK through many transitions over the past decade,” the firm noted. “Jim was disciplined in his approach to leadership, always studying the facts and data before making decisions. He was particularly adept at helping clients work through the most complicated financial and business situations. He was an active listener, preferring to lead through the art of asking thoughtful questions, a trait that his clients and colleagues appreciated about him. When he walked into any room, people were drawn to his strong leadership, warm smile, and sense of humor. He knew how to help everyone balance the stress of our profession with a funny story, a pat on the back, or one of his famous fist bumps as he would make his rounds through our office (often with his to-do list in hand). Jim set a great example for us with his work ethic and desire to always improve MBK. His leadership contributed to MBK’s long-standing reputation as a leading professional service firm in New England. Jim was a great leader, mentor, friend, and brother to the entire MBK team. We will all miss Jim greatly, and we will work to honor his memory for years to come.”

Click here for Barrett’s obituary at MassLive. Memorial gatherings will be held at Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow, on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m., and on Monday, Aug. 2 from 9 to 10 a.m. The liturgy will follow on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Parish in East Longmeadow.

Memorial contributions in Barrett’s memory may be made to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057 or to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center, 271 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.