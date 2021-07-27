Leadership Pioneer Valley Welcomes LaTonia Naylor, Gregory Thomas to Board

SPRINGFIELD — Leadership Pioneer Valley (LPV) recently welcomed LaTonia Naylor of Springfield College and Gregory Thomas of UMass Amherst to its board of directors.

Naylor is a dedicated Springfield native and LPV class of 2016 alumna who has been serving the region for years through her work at nonprofit organizations and the Springfield School Committee, where she serves as an elected member. Thomas, director of the Berthiaume Center for Entrepreneurship Management at UMass, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in positions across corporate America in both advising and coaching leaders and entrepreneurs.

“LaTonia and Gregory bring great skill sets to our board as we envision our future as an organization. Their perspectives as an alumna and entrepreneurial advisor are invaluable to the organization,” said Lora Wondolowski, executive director of LPV.

The board also elected its officers, including Annamarie Golden of Baystate Health as chair, Tony Maroulis of W.D. Cowls as vice chair, Calvin Hill of Springfield College as clerk, Callie Niezgoda of Common Capital as treasurer, and Russell Peotter, retired from WGBY, as immediate past chair.