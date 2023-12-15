Meyers Brothers Kalicka Announces Strategic Expansion with J.M. O’Brien & Co.

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) announced a significant expansion of its practice through the inclusion of J.M. O’Brien & Co., P.C. (JOB), a firm with three decades of service in the region. This expansion occurs as MBK celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Bringing J.M. O’Brien & Co. to MBK signifies a strategic move toward MBK’s growth and expansion in the accounting industry of Western Mass. MBK stands to benefit from the influx of new talent and a broader resource pool, enriching the firm’s already-substantial depth of resources. The merger is particularly advantageous for MBK’s tax services, which will be able to leverage J.M. O’Brien’s extensive expertise to enhance its range of tax-related services.

“I had the pleasure of working with Jay [O’Brien] for almost 10 years when we both were at the former Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC) in Springfield,” MBK Partner Kris Houghton said. “I am very excited to work with him again. This prior experience with him gives me great confidence in the quality of his team.”

Leadership and staff from both firms have already started to unite, fostering camaraderie at various mixers and annual tax training sessions.

“This partnership is rooted in a shared culture and similar client base, ensuring a seamless integration of J.M. O’Brien into MBK’s operations,” MBK Partner Kristi Reale said.

O’Brien echoed this sentiment. “Having known and worked with members of MBK over the years, we collectively bring a great resource of professional experience, a depth of professional knowledge in many aspects of servicing our client base and potential clients,” he said.

With the added depth of knowledge and resources, MBK is well-positioned to offer a broader range of specialized services, including advanced tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance services, and business consulting. Looking ahead, MBK is better equipped than ever to serve the evolving needs of its clients for generations to come.

“This move will allow MBK to increase our depth of resources within the firm, adding to the value of service that we strive to provide our clients,” MBK Senior Manager Matt Nash said. “Both firms are built around the core values of people, culture, community and service, making the addition of the J.M. O’Brien staff a great fit and addition to the MBK team.”

Further, the integration underscores MBK’s dedication to ensuring stability and succession planning. “Celebrating our 75th anniversary, succession is always at front of mind at MBK,” Partner Jim Krupienski said. “Not only will this alliance help to solidify the succession for the team and clients of JOB, but allow MBK to strengthen its own team and resources for future success.”

Partner Rudy D’Agostino added that, “at MBK, our goal is to remain independent and ensure that the next generation of leaders are being developed to continue as a local independent firm offering a full array of services to businesses and individuals. The addition of team members from J.M. O’Brien will assist in our succession process over the next five to seven years.”

This strategic move signifies MBK’s largest scale of expansion since the pivotal merger of 2004, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s trajectory.

“I’m really looking forward to adding their experience and expertise to our team and building upon the reputation that Jay has developed over his years in practice with his firm,” Partner Howard Cheney said. “MBK steadfastly upholds its enduring mission that has distinguished the firm for 75 years: to offer unwavering depth and quality in its team for every client, to consistently deliver superior work products, and to apply its extensive experience to effectively address the accounting and financial objectives of its clients.”