STCC Secures Funding for Decarbonization Efforts

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) received $791,694 from the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) to support projects to advance decarbonization efforts, address deferred maintenance, and increase climate resilience.

STCC will use the funding for energy-efficiency projects that lessen the consumption of on-site fossil fuels or increase efficiency. STCC also will make repairs to campus buildings to increase efficiency, including but not limited to window replacements, door replacements, insulation, and weatherization.

On Dec. 11, state Sen. Adam Gomez joined the Healey-Driscoll administration in announcing that STCC received funding through Fair Share funds as part of the fiscal 2024 budget.

“Combating climate change and securing resources for environmental-justice communities continues to be a priority of mine for my district and our Commonwealth,” Gomez said. “The securement of this grant for STCC falls in line with two of my legislative priorities next year that ensure the state is able to meet net-zero carbon goals as set forth in the Climate Change Road Map Act of 2021.”

DCAMM provided $11,875,404 to be divided among the 15 community colleges, including STCC, to assist with meeting Massachusetts’ decarbonization goals and focus on energy-efficient measures where decarbonization is not possible. Each community college received $791,694.