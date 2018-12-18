Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Welcomes Eric Pinsoneault as Senior Associate

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. recently welcomed Eric Pinsoneault, CPA, to the firm in the position of senior associate.

Prior to coming aboard at MBK, Pinsoneault worked in the audit department of a Boston-area firm for four years. He has also worked as a senior accountant at a renewable-energy firm. In his new role at MBK, he will perform audit and attestation services for pension plans, privately held corporations, and nonprofit organizations.

Pinsoneault holds a bachelor’s degree from Goddard College and master’s degrees in accounting and business administration from UMass Boston.

“Eric is a great addition to the new crop of talent who have been drawn to our firm and to the quality of life and business culture in Western Massachusetts,” said MBK Partner Howard Cheney. “His experience, personal approach, and unique skill set will be of great service to the firm — and our clients.”