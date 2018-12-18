Two Bids Submitted for Management of Springfield’s Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield and Spectacle Management submitted competing bids to take over management of Symphony Hall in 2019, the Republican reported. Blue Tarp Development LLC, doing business as MGM Springfield, and Lexington-based Spectacle were the only two bids received by the Monday deadline, according to the city’s Office of Procurement.

The city is offering an initial five-year contract for management of Symphony Hall. The current management company, Springfield Performing Arts Development Corp., will end its management tenure on Dec. 31, and the city is seeking a temporary management team.