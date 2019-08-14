MGM Springfield Presents Carly Rae Jepsen at the Big E Arena

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield will present Carly Rae Jepsen in concert at The Big E Sept. 28.

Tickets are priced at $39 and $29 and go on sale Thursday, August 15 at 10am at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office. Tickets include Big E admission when purchased before the show date. The show takes place at 7:30pm at The Big E Arena, sponsored by MGM Springfield.

“We are thrilled to bring Carly Rae Jepsen to The Big E this year,” said Talia Spera, Director of Entertainment at MGM Springfield. “It’s a pleasure to be partnering with The Big E in the effort to keep bringing world class entertainment to Western Massachusetts.”

The Canadian pop singer, songwriter, has captivated audiences around the world since her debut album “Kiss” — the 2012 release which featured the Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum-selling breakout hit Call Me Maybe. Jepsen continued to bring new depth and dimension to her undeniably hooky but heart-driven breed of pop music with her 2015 album “E·MO·TION.” It became “a modern touchstone for a new crop of pop-leaning artists and legacy acts,” as NPR noted.