Top Page Banner

Daily News

MGM Springfield Presents Carly Rae Jepsen at the Big E Arena

By 103

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield will present Carly Rae Jepsen in concert at The Big E Sept. 28.

Tickets are priced at $39 and $29 and go on sale Thursday, August 15 at 10am at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office. Tickets include Big E admission when purchased before the show date. The show takes place at 7:30pm at The Big E Arena, sponsored by MGM Springfield.

“We are thrilled to bring Carly Rae Jepsen to The Big E this year,” said Talia Spera, Director of Entertainment at MGM Springfield. “It’s a pleasure to be partnering with The Big E in the effort to keep bringing world class entertainment to Western Massachusetts.”

The Canadian pop singer, songwriter, has captivated audiences around the world since her debut album “Kiss” — the 2012 release which featured the Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum-selling breakout hit Call Me Maybe. Jepsen continued to bring new depth and dimension to her undeniably hooky but heart-driven breed of pop music with her 2015 album “E·MO·TION.” It became “a modern touchstone for a new crop of pop-leaning artists and legacy acts,” as NPR noted.

Tags:

Related Posts

Bay Path’s BA in Leadership and Organizational Studies Nationally Ranked

By

Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce Announces New Executive Director

By

Union Station Wins National Prize for Brownfields Redevelopment

By