What is Your “Target Audience” in Marketing?

Courtesy of Laura Lake, The Balance of Small Business

When it comes to advertising your business, it’s imperative that you know who your “target audience” is, and how to reach them. While it’s important to reach as many people as possible, and it often seems like focusing only on certain segments of the population is limiting, you need to be “direct.” Directly reaching those interested in your product or service will ultimately put more money in your pocket. Therefore, before you decide what your message is, and how to deliver it, you need to understand your target audience.

Target Audience

A target audience is the demographic of people most likely to be interested in your product or service. If you own a plumbing company, your target audience is property owners, both commercial and residential. If you own a toy store, your target audience is parents, grandparents, and anyone else with children in their lives.

Read more