MGM Springfield to Reopen Indian Motorcycle 1901 on March 16

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield announced the reopening of Indian Motorcycle 1901 on Thursday, March 16 at 11:30 a.m. With front doors located on the MGM Springfield Plaza, the store will feature a variety of merchandise from the iconic Springfield-born pioneers of the American motorcycle industry. For the first time, the venue will also sell items from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Attending the reopening will be MGM Springfield President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Kelley; Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Springfield Thunderbirds President Nate Costa, co-owner Paul Picknelly, and mascot Boomer; and other VIP guests.