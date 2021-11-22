MGM Springfield to Usher in Holiday Season

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield will ring in the holiday season on Nov. 26 with its annual tree lighting ceremony to mark the opening of its Holiday Winter Wonderland on Armory Square, featuring the city’s only outdoor skating rink.

Guests are invited to join the celebration beginning at 6 p.m., led by MGM Resorts Northeast Group President and COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. There will be special appearances by the Dan Kane Singers, the New England Patriots Cheerleaders, and Santa Claus.

A hot chocolate bar and festive adult beverages will be available, along with a special to-go menu from TAP Sports Bar. Local favorite Hot Oven Cookies will also have its food truck on location.

Tickets for the ice rink can be purchased in person. Hours are: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

The MGM Springfield Skating Rink will be open Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. Holiday hours are 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

A coordinated holiday tree light and music show will be on display every hour on the hour from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, from Nov. 26t through Jan. 2.