Mill District General Store to Host Egg Hunt on April 8

NORTH AMHERST — Based on the community’s enjoyment of last year’s inaugural event, the Mill District General Store will host the second annual Great Mill District Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lavender the Funny Bunny will be on hand to meet and be photographed with kids and adults alike. The event will take place in front of the Mill District General Store, located off North Square at 91 Cowls Road, North Amherst. Three egg-hunting sessions are scheduled from morning to early afternoon.

“We saw a great turnout in 2022, with families enjoying the day,” W.D. Cowls’ Senior Communications Director Tim O’Brien said. “This year, to make it easier for the littler ones, we’re creating three egg-hunt areas with three separate collecting rounds, plus we’re tripling the number of hidden eggs and including additional fun activities.”

To complement the egg hunt, organizers have arranged photo-ops with Lavender the Funny Bunny and an opportunity to meet live rabbits. Youngsters will also have the chance to find one special golden egg each round, with a $25 general-store gift card inside.

Participation is limited to the first 40 kids registered in each of the three sessions, which will be held at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. More information and event registration can be found at www.generalstorelocalgallery.com/events.